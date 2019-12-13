Break-in at Monkey Town Govt School

Monkey Town Government Primary School, which was broken into. - Lincoln Holder

Someone broke into the Monkey Town Government Primary School in Barrackpore between Thursday night and early Friday, but police cannot say what, if anything, was stolen.

Despite the break-in, on Friday students took part in the school’s Christmas concert and the class party which marked the end of term.

Staff said they locked the administrative office at Papourie Road on Thursday and left. When the principal returned on Friday, she saw the door pried open. Staff called Barrackpore police, who searched for evidence.

Speaking to Newsday, a parent said the office did not appear ransacked.

He said, "I cannot say if anything was stolen. I cannot say if the perpetrators get petty cash."

The parent, who requested anonymity, added, "The Christmas concert was supposed to be on Wednesday, and it was (postponed to) today (Friday). The class party and treat were for Thursday and that too was postponed to today because of the flood."

The school has about 185 students.

After news broke about the incident, police gave the all-clear for students to be at school as they investigated the crime.

When Newsday visited the school, at Papourie Road, staff were speaking to supervisors from the Education Ministry and declined to comment.

No one has been arrested and Barrackpore police are investigating.