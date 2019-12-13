Bravo back and ‘committed’ to WI

Dwayne Bravo

After several weeks of speculation, Dwayne Bravo has officially announced his return and availability to international cricket.

Bravo, 36, made the announcement today and could make his international return in the home series against Ireland next year.

He stressed, though, that he will only be available for T20 internationals.

The all-rounder told ESPNcricinfo he is "fully committed" to the regional team and will make himself available for all T20 matches played by the West Indies. Bravo's return has been strongly hinted since his close friend Kieron Pollard was named West Indies T20 and ODI skipper in September.

Bravo has not played for the West Indies since September 2016 and had been at loggerheads with former Cricket West Indies president Dave Cameron. The latter's defeat at the CWI elections, earlier this year to Ricky Skerritt, paved the way for Pollard and Bravo's commitment to international cricket.

Skerritt on Friday welcomed the decision by Bravo to make himself available.

“Bravo has the performance track record that should never have been lost from the West Indies cricket talent pool.

"Bravo’s return reminds us what a negative impact politics and pettiness has had on our cricket. The possibility that Bravo, a former West Indies captain, can again be a fierce and formidable all-rounder in his maroon colours, is a welcomed possibility,” he said.

The West Indies will defend their T20 World Cup title in Australia next year.