Abdulah: Nothing has changed after elections

MSJ political leader David Abdulah. FILE PHOTO

Leader of the Movement for Social Justice (MSJ) David Abdulah said nothing has changed in the wake of local government elections.

Despite his party’s loss at the polls, it had seen improvements in its performance across Trinidad, he said Speaking at a media conference at the Banking Insurance and General Workers’ Union office on Eighth Street, Barataria, on Thursday afternoon, Abdulah said he was not satisfied with the lack of improvements and work done after local government elections on December 2.

He said while the elections should not be used as a barometer for success or failure in next year’s general election, the MSJ had gained some momentum and was confident this would continue into the new year.

“We got somewhere around 2,700 votes –I don’t have the exact figure off the top of my head. We increased our vote count in the areas we contested before.

“But we also got votes in areas we have never contested before so we established a presence in many new parts of the country and that is very important.”

Asked whether he felt the People’s National Movement’s (PNM) loss of the Sangre Grande Regional Corporation would mean a better chance for the MSJ in the general election, Abdulah said it was a close race, and reserved his opinion.