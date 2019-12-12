Titans await Phoenix or Sharks for Courts T20 crown

Titans' Deandra Dottin swings away after slapping the ball for six during match day five, of the Courts Grand Slam T20 match againstTrident Sports Phoenix, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba. - Daniel Prentice/CA-images

LAST year’s beaten finalist, Novel Sports Southern Titans, will get another crack at the Courts Women’s T20 Grand Slam Thursday , at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba, at 7pm. They will meet either the defending champs, LCB Central Sharks, or East Tridents Sports Phoenix, who duke it out at the same venue from 7pm also.

The final round of matches at BLCA and National Cricket Centre, Couva, was rained out on Tuesday night, which resulted in the Titans topping the table with eight points after six matches. They registered three ones, one loss and two no-results due to inclement weather. Last year they lost to Sharks despite restricting Anisa Mohammed’s women to 116 for nine. Titans could only muster 92 for nine and after losing the game by 24 runs, it’s clear they’ve been seeking revenge this year.

Without the injured West Indies captain Stafanie Taylor, Titans have been powered by Deandra Dottin, the second-leading scorer with 188 runs in the tournament after scores of 78, 48, 57 and 5. She’s been ably supported by Britney Cooper, as well as bowlers such as Amy Ramoutar and Shabika Gajnabi.

Second-place on the table went to Phoenix who finished on seven points with three wins, two losses and one no-result. Both defeats came in close finishes against the Titans but Phoenix have the power of the competition’s top scorer Hayley Matthews (193 runs from five innings with scores of 34, 24, 46, 53 and 36) in their ranks, as well as wily spinners such as Kamara Ragoobar and Karishma Ramharack. Skippered by Stacy-Ann King, their most effective bowler, though, has been Steffie Soogrim who claimed five for 29 and four for 19 in games against the Titans.

Third-place went to LCB Sharks who finished on six points after two wins, two losses and two no-results. They’ll be relying on Mohammed once more, as well as regional stars such as She­maine Camp­belle and Chinelle Hen­ry. Sharks were the only team to beat Titans this year, getting past their 114 for six, while their first clash was washed out on the opening match-day at NCC.

As for the Sharks’ rivalry with Phoenix, while their second encounter got rained out on Tuesday, in their first match against each other last Friday, Sharks made 100 for seven with Phoenix then coasting home for the loss of just three wickets. Campbell made 39 not out and Henry got 22 for Sharks, but Ragoobar did the damage with two for seven. Matthews made an unbeaten 46 in response which will give Phoenix confidence ahead of tonight’s clash. North Udecott Starblazers finished bottom of the table with one win, four losses and one no-result to conclude on just three points despite fielding West Indian stars such as Lee-Ann Kir­by and Natasha McLean.