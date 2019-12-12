Tewarie: Cannabis Bill ‘bipolar’

Caroni Central MP Dr Bhoe Tewarie -

THE House of Representatives erupted in giggles when Caroni Central MP Dr Bhoendradatt Tewarie described the Dangerous Drugs (Amendment) Bill 2019 to decriminalise cannabis as “bipolar.”

He explained that while the bill decriminalises cannabis, those who breach the legal stipulations face “some very hefty penalties and some draconian interventions.” Tewarie was happy over the decriminalisation, lamenting that many people have been jailed for possession of an ounce of the herb.

He recalled that walking into Parliament earlier he had seen some protesters saying “Say no to drugs,” while others wanted a total end to cannabis prohibition. He said the Attorney General had sought to do a balancing act in the legislation. However Tewarie asked why someone with over 60 grammes should face a $30,000 fine. “Was part of the thinking behind the bill a revenue-generating measure? I don’t think this bill is the place to do it. Either you decriminalise or you don’t touch the decriminalisation issue.”