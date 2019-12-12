Prisons Service on brink of Super League crown

(left) Shandon Joseph, of Guaya United, pulls the ball away from, Moses Jaikaran of QPCC, at the Terminix Super League - Game Match Queen's Park Cricket Club versus Guaya United FC, St Anthony's College Grounds, West Moorings, Sunday, December 8, 2019. PHOTO BY - ROGER JACOB

PRISONS SERVICE FC are on the brink of dethroning FC Santa Rosa and winning the Terminix Super League crown.

Prisons have a total of 28 points from 11 matches, followed by Police and Bethel with 22 apiece.

Both Prisons and Police have one game remaining, while Bethel have two games left, including a rescheduled Match Day Six encounter against Santa Rosa on Thursday, from 3.30 pm, at the Larry Gomes Stadium in Arima.

If Bethel fail to grab full points against Santa Rosa, then Prisons will be officially crowned champions before their final round match against Police on Sunday.

There will be another rescheduled match on Thursday – Match Day Four – featuring Petit Valley/Diego Martin United against San Fernando Giants at the Hasely Crawford Stadium Training Field, Mucurapo from 7 pm.

Match Day 12 Results –

SATURDAY –

At Guapo Recreation Ground: CLUB SANDO UPRISING YOUTHS (3) – Jeremy Primus 35th; Rondell Phillip 47th; Tereek Joseph 89th vs SAN FERNANDO GIANTS (1) – Yohannes Richardson 90th.

At Dibe Recreation Ground: POLICE (3) – Kareem Simon 16th, 32nd; Akeil Thomas 80th vs MATURA REUNITED (1) – Kendes Garcia 51st.

SUNDAY –

At Erin Recreation Ground: METAL X ERIN FC (9) – Dval Moore 7th; Jalen Bristol 11th, 24th, 72nd; Akiel Pope 37th; Andy London 57th, 63rd; Joel Jeremiah 74th; Keyon Alexander 80th vs RSSR FC (0).

At St Anthony’s College Ground: QUEEN’S PARK (2) – Alec Ali (own goal – 19th); Keston George 82nd vs GUAYA UNITED (2) – Ronaldo Ragoo 26th; Brandon Lewis 71st.

At Mt Gomery Recreation Ground: BETHEL UNITED (3) – Makan Hislop 48th; TeeJay Cadiz 50th; Travis Winchester 90th vs UTT (0).

At Arima North Secondary School Ground: PRISON SERVICE FC (2) – Anthony Parris 69th; Ricardo Alleyne 81st vs FC SANTA ROSA (1) – Shaka Pilgrim 87th.