Police arrest gang leader’s son

The son of a man described by police as a suspected gang leader was arrested at his Claxton Bay home on Thursday.

Police said the Special Operations Response Team (SORT) visited the 29-year-old man's Soledad Road home at around 10 am.

They searched the house and found a pistol with 11 rounds of ammunition and $50,000 in cash.

The man was arrested and taken to a police station in the Port of Spain division, where he is being questioned.