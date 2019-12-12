PM: Campaign finance reform coming soon

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley -

WILL there be campaign finance reform legislation before the 2020 general election?

This was the question posed by Naparima MP Rodney Charles to the Prime Minister during prime minister's questions in the House on Wednesday.

Charles initially asked if and when campaign finance reform legislation would be debated in the House.

Dr Rowley replied: "This Government does not deal with 'if' and 'when,' but definitive statements. We will bring it."

He said he had said publicly that the legislation had been drafted, was on the legislative agenda and would be brought to the House "in the very near future."

Charles asked if it would be brought in time for the next general election.

Rowley replied that it would be done and Government is committed to doing it.

"It will be in the House in the very near future."

Charles again asked if it would come before the next general election, but Speaker Bridgid Annisette-George did not allow the question.

Rowley then asked Charles: "Do you know when the next general election is?"