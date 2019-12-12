Piparo man, 67, found in shallow grave

A Piparo man saw his friend’s umbrella at the side of the road and went to search for the owner. He found his body in a shallow grave.

Police identified the dead man as Ramdeo Lakhan, 67, who lived at St John Road in Piparo.

A report said the 57-year-old friend last saw Lakhan alive at about 5 pm on Tuesday. He was walking at Ramdass Trace in Piparo, carrying the umbrella.

On Wednesday, shortly after 7 am, the man went to check on Lakhan but could not find him.

The man told police that while walking out of Ramdass Trace, he saw the black umbrella in a bushy area. He walked into a nearby track and saw a grave in a forested area.

He contacted Princes Town police. and with the help of villagers, they dug up the grave and found the body.

The dead man had head injuries.

An autopsy was expected to be done at the Forensic Sciences Centre at St James.

Police are calling on anyone with information to contact the nearest police station.