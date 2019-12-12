Owning our corporations

THE EDITOR: Recently I was surprised to hear an otherwise knowledgeable talk show host state that he did not know whether the public can attend the local government municipal statutory meetings. He also claimed he did not know when the meetings are held. Far more he couldn’t tell what or when are the reports available from the deliberations.

I am concerned with the participation of the citizenry at all levels of government and I am appealing to citizens following the recent elections that it is time that we own our local government institutions. When I say “own” I mean that we should begin to assume responsibility for their operation.

There are various levels of community involvement in local government which are not well known by members of the public and which can, for the time being, fill a void in participation and information.

Members of the public may sit in the “gallery” provided and observe the proceedings. Meetings are held once a month. I know that meetings are held on Wednesdays, sometime on Tuesdays at the San Juan/Laventille Regional Corporation which administers my area.

Furthermore, provision is made in the Municipal Corporations Act 1990 for the appointment of sub-committees, as well as advisory committees of people who are not members of a council.

Stakeholders, including leaders of various religious institutions, community groups, village councils and other special interest groups can be called upon by a corporation to sit on various committees on issues that relate to their specific areas of interest.

As an advocate for a type of politics which has participatory democracy as one of its hallmarks, I want to refer to the National Joint Action Committee’s (NJAC) activities in 1970. NJAC had established People’s Parliaments with the most prominent one having been held at Woodford Square.

Later, just before the 1981 general election, NJAC’s manifesto, The People’s Declaration of Policy for A New Trinidad and Tobago (popularly called The Blue Book) stated in part:

“The masses of the people have only the most superficial relationship to representatives, Parliament, regional corporations and all the institutions of the system.

“The people’s institutionalised involvement in politics is limited to voting once every five years or seeking ‘favours’ (really rights most times) through party affiliation or area representative. Organised people’s participation in politics is mainly in the form of protest action, demonstrating the extent of exclusion of the people from the fundamental political process.

“…Representative institutions must be subordinate to and serve institutions of direct people’s participation, an arrangement which would in fact make the people, collectively, the national executive, and their chosen representatives servants of the people.”

Some politicians, in their more lucid moments, like to refer to themselves as servants of the people. They speak about consultation and participation as it becomes convenient so to do. But they do not go beyond the rhetoric.

There should be no doubt about who makes up the national executive and what is expected of it.

NJAC noted: “The national executive must monitor the ongoing activities and programmes of the representative bodies in the society, make periodic review of overall direction and achievement and retain the right of intervention and final say on any aspect of any programme at any time.”

What I have written is not nostalgia. Internationally people have demonstrated that they are not taking things lying down anymore. Protest action has morphed, in several cases, into institutions that reflect direct intervention in governments.

After eight months of street protests and civil disobedience, the people of Sudan succeeded in removing the president, Omar al Bashir. Sudan’s Sovereignty Council is now the collective head of state. In Hong Kong through street demonstrations and local government elections the population made their views known.

Imagine what could happen if TT citizens began to “own” their municipal corporations. Imagine what would happen if they functioned as a national executive.

AIYEGORO OME

Mt Lambert