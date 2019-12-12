One woman in San Fernando council

Teresa Lynch, councillor for Cocoyea/Tarouba. Photo by Sureash Cholai. - Sureash Cholai

One woman was among the nine councillors sworn in on Thursday morning at the San Fernando City Corporation located on Harris Promenade.

Teresa Lynch, the representative for Cocoyea/Tarouba weighed in on the adverse flooding that affected the south region this past week.

She said that while her burgesses were not adversely affected like areas in Barrackpore, Penal or Siparia, the effects of the situation are harmful to everyone.

Lynch made a call to the public to pay attention to their surroundings and to assist the government by obeying the litter laws.

She noted that while clearing watercourses the corporation workers found a mat, half of a vehicle, fridges, stoves and other debris.

She said, “We empathise with those affected, but on the other end of the spectrum we need to ask ourselves, what we are doing.

“Closer attention needs to be paid to our actions and both citizens and government should marry together on one common ground to alleviate flooding. Things like adhering to building codes are a step in the right direction,” she said.

She added that climate change also needs to be taken into consideration as it affects everyone and indiscriminate actions against the environment, is a negative contribution to society.

Lynch said her constituency and the council will be working with the Office of Disaster Management and Preparedness (ODPM) to ensure that region is prepared for any disaster.

Being the lone woman on the council, Lynch said her victory is a great feat for women and hopes to advance women’s rights and advocacy during her term.

She said, “Being the only woman feels empowering. At the community level we will be seeking to address several issues, such as women empowerment and domestic violence.

Newly-elected councillor for Marabella/South Marcus Girdharie said he is pleased that there is a female representative on the council.

He said, “There always needs to be a balance and sadly we do not have more females. A female perspective is always good to have, eliminating biases that an all male council may bring.

“I personally think that females can bring a different spin on things that males may miss.”

He added at that his intention is to work with the past councillor and the council to finish projects that were started.

Girdharie said his aim is to firstly tackle the nuisance of the African snail and noise pollution that emanates from activities held at the Brian Lara Stadium.

Incumbent mayor Junia Regrello was not present at the ceremony.

The councillors for the San Fernando City Corporation are:

Teresa Lynch – Cocoyea/TaroubaRyaad Hosein – Les Efforts/CiperoRishi Balramsingh – Les Efforts/La Romaine WestKern Ramdin – Marabella EastMarcus Girdharie – Marabella South/VistabellaMichael Johnson – Marabella WestNigel Couttier – Mon Repos/NavetRobert Parris – PleasantsvilleNaigum Joseph – Springvale/Paradise