Met Office: Brace for more floods

Vehicles takes chance to drive through flooded waters in Clarke Road, Penal. - Marvin Hamilton

Met Office meteorologist Jean-Marc Rampersad warned people in flood-prone areas on Thursday to brace for more flooding, as the riverine flooding yellow alert was raised to orange.

Rampersad said the warning was raised because some areas of south Trinidad remain inundated with floodwaters and the water was rising in other areas.

He said this was because of spring tides.

“This means the condition can become worse at high tide which is around 4pm today (Wednesday)."

He said the alert had been extended until 6pm on Friday.

“As much as possible, people should try not to venture into the floodwaters and if they reside outside of these areas, avoid entering these areas."

Rampersad also encouraged people to listen to instructions from the authorities.

He said the Caroni River is at maximum capacity and has overflowed onto its banks and some low-lying surrounding areas.

While there has been severe flooding in Penal, Greenvale and Barrackpore over the last 24 hours, regional corporations in the north are counting their blessings that their burgesses have not been affected.