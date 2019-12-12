Marijuana bill passed in House of Representatives

The possession of up to 30 grammes of marijuana could be made legal if a recently passed bill is made law.

The bill, which was passed at 9.30 pm during a sitting of the House of Representatives at Parliament on Wednesday, sought to decriminalise up to 30 grammes of the herb or the possession of four female plants.

The bill is expected to go to the Senate today where it will be debated and, if passed, sent to President Paula Mae-Weekes.

The Opposition bench vowed to support the legislation but suggested it be sent to a joint select committee for details to be added.