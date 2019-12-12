Man killed, neighbour wounded in Cunupia robbery

A 32-year-old Cunupia man was shot and killed when he refused to hand over his gold chain to bandits on Wednesday night.

Police said Shane Fernandez, of Munroe Road, went to visit his friend at Bon Adventure Trace, Cunupia, at around 8 pm. Two bandits confronted him, one armed with a Taser and the other with a gun. They ordered him to hand over his chain.

Fernandez refused and one of the bandits shocked him with the Taser while the other shot him several times.

A 74-year-old neighbour heard the gunshots and looked out of her window to see what was happening. One of the bandits saw her and fired several shots at her, wounding her twice in the right hand.

Fernandez reportedly drove himself to the Cunupia Police Station. Police took him to the Chaguanas Health Facility, where he died while being treated less than an hour later.

The neighbour was also taken to the hospital, where she was treated.