Gopeesingh kicked out House for ‘gross disorder’

Caroni East MP Dr Tim Gopeesingh. - ROGER JACOB

CARONI East MP Dr Tim Gopeesingh was asked to leave the House on Wednesday by Speaker Bridgid Annisette-George for "gross disorder."

The incident occurred while Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh was responding to a question from Naparima MP Rodney Charles about whether reported difficulties in accessing hospital beds were due to influenza cases.

Deyalsingh said with the aggressive vaccination drive, there had been a more than 50 per cent decline in suspected influenza cases from 7,118 in 2014, to 3,232 as at December 6, 2019. He reported that for two weeks in November there was a peak in influenza cases, including H1N1 cases, but that has since declined significantly.

"And we are now in a much better place than we were two weeks ago."

He said the Government was engaging in full transparency and hiding nothing from the public when it came to influenza, and he reported the death toll for the year was 32.

Gopeesingh asked if Deyalsingh was aware there was a raging controversy globally over the complications of the vaccine in young children and pregnant women.

"And from the role of a gynaecologist, I am still to determine whether I should recommend a pregnant patient for the vaccine. Because there is a raging controversy (and) children are getting a lot of complications from the vaccine."

Deyalsingh said if Gopeesingh had evidence of a "raging controversy," he should provide him with it, but he had scoured international information and found nothing. He said the controversy was from the anti-vaxxer movement, which the World Health organisation has called one of the top ten health dangers facing the world.

"I am very concerned that an eminent obstetrician/gynaecologist would stand up in the Parliament and say he is discouraging his pregnant women from getting vaccinated."

Gopeesingh shot back: "I never said that."

Annisette-George addressed Gopeesingh repeatedly, but he remained on his feet protesting.

She asked him to leave the chamber for a couple of minutes to regain the proper decorum but Gopeesingh still protested. She then warned him his conduct was bordering on gross misconduct.

"I am on my legs and I am waiting. Something must be wrong today. I will sit and you will leave. Member for Caroni East, your behaviour amounts to gross disorder. Please leave."

Gopeesingh then left the chamber and returned later.