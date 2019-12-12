Forty5 Charity Cup takes place Sunday

Trinidad and Tobago women football team midfielder Ahkeela Mollon (right) during a game against the United States recently. -

THE Creamery Novelties Forty5 Charity Cup will take place on Sunday, from 5 pm, at the Ato Boldon Stadium, in Couva, with a host of exciting local and international football talent and family friendly attractions on show.

The star-studded three team tournament will be contested by Can Bou Play United, TT Stars and Deportivo Point Fortin with each match lasting 45 minutes and proceeds going towards the Can Bou Play Foundation’s social programmes in 2020 such as their Sport In Mind – Mental Health Programme and Mission Inclusion visits to special needs schools.

Ex-Liverpool and Wigan goalkeeper Chris Kirkland will be flying in to suit up for team Can Bou Play alongside the likes of former men’s national team players Kenwyne Jones, Yohance Marshall, Sean de Silva, Julius James as well as TT women players Ahkeela Mollon and Karyn Forbes.

The TT Stars team will also be bringing the star power as Kevin Molino, Jan-Michael Williams, Joevin Jones, Alvin Jones and Kimika Forbes have already signed up to run out for the Derek King-coached outfit.

Former TT midfielder Hughtun Hector will skipper the final team, Deportivo Point Fortin, which also boasts Weslie John, Justin Sadoo, Andrei Pacheco and Andre Toussaint.

Depotivo’s celebrity technical director and comedian Keevan “Keevo” Lewis believes his team has what it takes to take the inaugural title and isn’t overly concerned with Can Bou Play generating the most buzz in the build-up.

“I have noticed that the popular vote goes to a certain team,” said Keevo. “If they think they ‘canboulay’ Deportivo, they have thought wrong.”

“I wish the other team the best as well. A very fitting name, as stars is what they shall be seeing all night!”

Never one to back down from a contest, Can Bou Play United celebrity technical director MX Prime, of the Ultimate Rejects, retorted, “we shall deport Deportivo!

“And no stars will align because we have a united Can Bou Play, so prepare for a beating my dear friends!”

Not to be left out of the fun, the brightest talents from the Secondary Schools Football League will have a chance to play alongside their heroes if they are selected through an online voting competition to be drafted at the official NLCB Draft for the Charity Cup.

The top six voted SSFL players from a short list of 21 individuals will be placed into the draft pool with two SSFL all-stars being allocated per team. After which, the final spots on each roster will be filled by other specially-invited players and celebrities who have thrown their hat into the ring and will be drafted by the coaches and Celebrity TDs on Draft Day, which is carded for Thursday.

Tickets for the Creamery Novelties Forty5 Charity Cup are priced at adult ($70), child ($40) and $100 for the golden ticket which entitles the holder for a chance to win the grand prize on match day. These can be purchased at Fan Zone (Chaguanas and Movietowne POS), Ultimate Indoor Facility (Aranguez), D’real McCoy Grill House (Piarco), Pub House (Ariapita Avenue), Legends Sports Bar (Point Fortin) and by contacting Can Bou Play Foundation.

Additionally, the former English Premier League goalkeeper and mental health advocate, Kirkland will be hosting a youth Goalkeeper Camp, inclusive of mental health sessions, from the December 16-18 at the Ato Boldon Stadium Practice Field from 9 am to 1 pm.

The camp will also be headlined by an amazing list of former and current TT goalkeepers such as Jan-Michael Williams, Kimika Forbes, Clayton Ince and Javon Sample.

Registration for the Camp, for young goalkeepers aged 8 to 18 years, is priced at $680 and can be done at www.canbouplayfoundation.com or by contacting 755-3734.

Creamery Novelties Forty5 Charity Cup Confirmed Rosters:

CAN BOU PLAY UTD: Yohance Marshall (coach), MX Prime & Iceman of Ultimate Rejects (celebrity technical directors), Sean de Silva, Kenwyne Jones, Ahkeela Mollon, Karyn Forbes, Elton John, Keston George, Jared Bennett, Julius James, Akim Armstrong, Chris Kirkland.

TT STARS: Derek King (coach), Preedy (celebrity technical director), Jan-Michael Williams, Kevin Molino, Joevin Jones, Kern Cupid, Kimika Forbes, Alvin Jones, Duane Muckette, Densill Theobald, Leston Paul, Andre Rampersad, Akeem Garcia.

DEPORTIVO POINT FORTIN: Reynold Carrington (coach), Keevo (celebrity technical director), Hughtun Hector, Weslie John, Miguel Payne, Andrei Pacheco, Justin Sadoo, Ronell Paul, Jeremiah Kesar, Ezekiel Kesar, Terese Salick, Andre Toussaint.