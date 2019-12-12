Final 2019 World Cup leg rides off today

Team TT, from left, Keron Bramble, Njisane Phillip, Nicholas Paul and Kwesi Browne. -

TWO-TIME Olympian Njisane Phillip, Flying 200m world record holder Nicholas Paul and Pan American medallist Keron Bramble resume their Tokyo 2020 Men’s Team Sprint qualification campaign from 4.33pm on Thursday at the Anna Meares Velodrome in Brisbane, Australia, for the final 2019 Tissot International Cycling Union (UCI) World Cup Series.

The trio will line up and continue pursuit of precious UCI points in the Men’s Team Sprint as they aim to increase their chances of Olympic qualification. Having placed eighth in this event by clocking 43.966 seconds at the Hong Kong leg two weeks ago, TT bettered both its finish and time by placing fourth in 43.369 seconds (new sea level national record) at last weekend’s Cambridge, New Zealand stage.

The squad has shown a comprehensive sign of improvement but is expected to face stiff opposition from contending countries as they also aim to secure an Olympic spot.

On Friday at 11.23pm, Kwesi Browne continues his Men’s Keirin journey following his ninth place showing in New Zealand. Having failed to advance out of the first round of competition in China, Browne showed grit at the second leg and is hoping to deliver an improved showing at the final 2019 edition.

Additionally, Paul faces the starter of the Men’s Sprint qualifying from 8pm on Saturday. Having also shown progress by placing ninth and eighth respectively at the preceding two legs of World Cup action, Paul will be gunning for more qualifier points and a hopeful position in the medal round this time around.