Family feud blamed for Bethel fire 19 people left homeless

Ken Homeward, left, an occupant of one of the houses in Bethel that were destroyed by fire on Wednesday morning speaks to Progressive Democratic Patriots' deputy political leader Alicia Roberts-Patterson about what happened. PHOTO BY DAVID REID - DAVID REID

A family of 19 lost their homes in a fire on Wednesday morning, in Middle Ridge, Bethel and are blaming a relative for what they believe was an arson attack.

Two two-storey homes adjacent to each other were engulfed in flames by around 12.45 am, when fire officials arrived on the scene.

They told Newsday the estimated damage was more than $5 million.

The homes belonged to Margaret Homeward and Iseleen Sammy. The estimated damage to Homeward’s house is $3.1 million and to Sammy's, $2.3 million.

Alester Williams, one of the fire victims, told Newsday the situation had left the entire family frustrated.

Williams said one of the children had to be rescued from the house, but no one was injured in the blaze.

He was at work when he got a call around 5am to say all his belongings had been destroyed in the fire, he said.

He was convinced the fire was deliberately set.

“The area where we burn stuff is far from the house, so it couldn’t be that. It had to be that a fire was lit right under the house by someone.

“This cause me to lose all my things. They have to pay for it.

"But I’m calming down myself because everything (is) working out.”

He said the family is looking in the direction of a relative who they said made threats in the past.

There was reportedly a fight between two people in the area last week. One lives with the family in one of the homes that was destroyed, and the other would visit regularly.

When Newsday visited, a neighbour said the two people involved in the brawl had threatened to “burn down or shoot up" the houses.

Many family members have found shelter with strangers and close friends. Williams said they are receiving help from villagers and the Tobago Emergency Management Agency (TEMA).

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. Officers from the Scarborough Fire Station are continuing investigations.

ACP Vernon Roberts told Newsday he would not pre-empt the outcome of the investigation. He said on the basis of the findings police would know how to treat with what had happened.