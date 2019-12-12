Cyclists head to tribunal after Beacon crash

TWO cyclists have declined sanctions issued by the TT Cycling Federation (TTCF) disciplinary committee and will now sit before a tribunal.

Following this year’s Beacon Cycling on the Avenue (October 9), both riders had separate complaints filed against them by domestic clubs, PSL and Heatwave, for racing infringements. The clubs also released video footage to the TTCF depicting the actions of both cyclists which eventually caused two of their representing riders to crash and sustain serious injuries. PSL’s Chris Govia suffered a broken collar bone and other physical injury while, Heatwave’s Guy Costa managed to walk away with several cuts and bruises.

Since then, the fraternity’s disciplinary committee has investigated the matter, gathered information and saw it fit to sanction both riders. However, the cyclists have not accepted their respective sanctions and must now go before a disciplinary panel to ascertain an outcome.

“The process is still continuing and we are currently preparing for the tribunal dispute,” said committee member, Joseph Baptiste, on Wednesday. “When both parties meet with the tribunal, they will give their sides of the story, answer the relevant questions and then a decision will be made by the panel. They also have a process where they can appeal to the tribunal and it goes on again to another stage.”

Baptiste declared that the tribunal will be made up of three people, who, after hearing both sides of the story, would vote either for or against the complainant. He however, remained optimistic this process would come to a speedy resolve.

“Cycling is a dangerous sport. I don’t believe anyone goes out there intentionally to act in an unsportsmanlike manner. But in the quest to win, things could happen. What I would like cyclists/managers to understand is that, we cannot seek justice via technicalities. I would have preferred for this to be settled mutually by talking to one another and sorting out our differences,” he added.

The national cycling representative also hopes this matter serves as an example for the implementation of permanent workers within the sporting fraternity. Baptiste believes if people are hired to run the daily business with sporting organisations, issues such as these and others, would result in a faster resolve.

Meanwhile, following his crash, Govia was forced to undergo surgery on his collar bone and was unable to return to work for eight weeks. He had to undergo several therapeutic sessions, consume multiple painkillers and antibiotics, endure sleepless nights and then foot a hefty medical bill to which he believes was no fault of his. Costa though, did not sustain such serious injury and has fully recovered from his crash.