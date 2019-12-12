Counterfeit drugs seized in Chaguanas

Central division police are searching for a man they believe stole a quantity of supplements from a businessman's warehouse and was selling them.

Police said members of the Central Division CID and the Enterprise Operations Unit visited a house at Jordan Street, Lendore Village, Enterprise, Chaguanas, just after midday. They searched it found ten boxes containing the pills.

Nobody was at home when police went to the house.

Police said the man, who they suspect worked at a warehouse where the pharmaceuticals were stored, stole them and replaced the contents of the pills with curry and cocoa powder.

He then sold the pills purporting they were the originals.