Cops catch Diego thief

POLICE have nabbed a snatcher who grabbed an elderly woman’s bag, which held $100,000 in $100 bills.

She was taking them to exchange them for new bills at a Diego Martin bank on Tuesday.

According to a release sent to the media, the victim told police she was on the walkover on the Diego Martin Highway at around 11.15 am, when a man grabbed a black bag containing the cash.

He escaped by running into Cuthbert Circular.

Police on patrol in the area caught him a short distance away.

Another release said police had increased mobile and foot patrols close to banks nationwide while people exchange their old $100 bills for new polymer notes. The polcie also advised caution when carrying large quantities of cash.

“Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith says Emergency Response, Task Force and divisional patrols are taking place across the nine policing divisions, to provide greater levels of safety and comfort, as people go about transacting their business at commercial banks,” the release said.