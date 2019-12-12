Boodram is TRHA's new administrator

Kumar Boodram is the new hospital administrator at the Tobago Regional Health Authority (TRHA).

He was introduced in a release by the Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development’s Facebook page on December 9.

The division said it trusts that through Boodram’s expertise and experience “the TRHA will continue to deliver a high level of service to the people of Tobago.”

Boodram has extensive experience in the health sector as a former CEO and chief operation officer at the North Central Regional Health Authority. He was also general manager of operations at the North West Regional Health Authority.

According to the release by the health division, Boodram also served as a hospital administrator at Port of Spain General Hospital and St James Medical Complex. He was co-ordinator of maternity services, hospital supplies officer, purchasing and inventory control officer, stores clerk and storekeeper and clerk 1 at the Port of Spain General Hospital.

Boodram holds a master's in health administration, a master of business administration degree (MBA) at Henley Management College. He also earned a BA in Management at the University of Glamorgan and ABE diploma levels 1&2 and an advanced diploma.

Boodram's hiring comes almost one month after former TRHA medical chief of staff Dr Rufaro Celestine was fired on November 16.

According to TRHA CEO Sheldon Cyrus, she was fired after an e-mail expressing concern about short staffing affecting the hospital’s ability to provide specialist medical care to patients, was leaked to social media.

Cyrus said the e-mail “created unnecessary panic and brought the organisation into disrepute."