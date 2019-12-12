Blundering Democrats

THE EDITOR: More and more it appears that US President Donald Trump is getting “an impeaching” by a wing within the Democrat Party because of his positions on foreign policy.

Take the time to break down this complex schematic. Things in Ukraine have evolved: to where Ukraine is interested in a more local approach to its questions, forgetting Maidan revolution and preferring Minsk consensus-making.

As comparable to the Ukraine situation, shifts are occurring in multiple international relations arenas, all of which require Trump to practise conditionality, variability and reliability. Russia is less and less any kind of threat and is a needed ally in countering the hardness and aggressiveness of the Chinese. NATO will have to adjust positions and emphases in order to swing effects accordingly, or NATO will have to decide if the alliance is really redundant in the new scenarios.

So this Democrat wing in the US is trying to get a jump on future foreign affairs that obviously are subject to alteration, development, discretionary management, new creativities, etc, which really cannot be fixed in any way for the purposes of reaching an impeached verdict.

Actually, in law there could be no legal right for this and the wing’s increasing marginalisation would mean, moreover, it really has no standing in the affair.

E GALY

via e-mail