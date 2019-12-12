Banks up to task?

THE EDITOR: The Elections and Boundaries Commission stated that over 800,000 citizens were eligible to vote. These 800,000 citizens, plus most likely another 200,000 “under 18” children, will have at least a few hundred dollars in their possession at this time of year (Christmas).

So, out of a total of approximately 1,000,000 people with $100 bills, even if half that number wants to change to polymer bills, are the banks up to the task in the short time?

Questions ordinary citizens should be asking are: To whose benefit is this? Who profits? Who suffers?

MARSOOD KHAN

La Florissante