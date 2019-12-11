Yellow alert: Beware floods, landslides

Flooding in the capital city - ROGER JACOB

THE Met Office has issued a yellow alert from midday Wednesday until 2pm on Thursday.

Light to moderate rainfall is expected to continue intermittently over the next several hours.

There was heavy rain across Trinidad and parts of Tobago on Wednesday morning into afternoon.

It was followed by reports of flooding, particularly in south and central Trinidad, and especially in Penal, Moruga, and Barrackpore, as reported by the Princes Town Regional Corporation.

The Met Office urged people to assess their environment and river levels.

It warned, "Landslides/landslips are possible in areas so prone. While the main river courses remain contained at this time, smaller rivers and/or tributaries can reach maximum capacity leading to flooding in surrounding areas.

"Some areas in south Trinidad are already inundated due to localised ponding and this may be further exacerbated at high tide."