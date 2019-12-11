Women outnumber men in new PoS council Silence for Tim Kee

The councillors of the Port of Spain city council who were sworn-in on Monday. Seated at centre is incumbent mayor Joel Martinez. - Ayanna Kinsale

Members of the new Port of Spain City Council were sworn in on Monday at City Hall, Knox Street. They await summoning by CEO Annette Stapleton-Seaforth to their first meeting within a few days, to select aldermen and a mayor. All present stood for a moment of silence to mark the passing of former mayor Raymond Tim Kee.

Mayor Joel Martinez publicly offered condolences to Tim Kee’s family, adding, “May his soul rest in peace and may perpetual light shine upon him.” He later told Newsday of his fondness for Tim Kee, whom he knew as a fellow insurance agent and from football administration.

Martinez told guests the council now has eight female councillors and four men. “We’ve never had a moment when so many women are on the PoS City Council. Men, you need to work harder. Women are taking over.” Martinez later told Newsday half the councillors are new, and the other half incumbents.

“You have the ability to affect thousands of lives, for generations to come,” he advised councillors. “This brings a surreal level of satisfaction.” The councillor’s job is not for personal or political gain, Martinez said. Driven by the passion to help others, councillors can create real and lasting change, he added.

Martinez urged them to stay focused on service to the people. “At times you’ll feel exasperated and that change is nearly impossible, but remind yourself that as the capital city we set the pace. “Our job is not for the faint-hearted.” He said each councillor must define the nature of his/her life in public service.

“Once you begin serving the people, you will never stop.”

Earlier each councillor in turn read out and signed a declaration of acceptance to be a councillor attesting to their eligibility as a local resident and a TT citizen. They then took their oath of office, vowing to serve “without fear or favour, partiality or ill-will. Afterwards they sang happy birthday to Malouia Bourne, councillor for Belmont North and West.

Newsday spoke to Martinez, who said his name is on a list of aldermen. He hoped the corporation could erect a huge Christmas tree downtown to lift spirits, following setting up Chinatown as a special space that could attract tourists. Deputy mayor (St Ann’s River North councillor) Hillan Moran told Newsday it was great to be back.

Newsday met Nedra McClean, past councillor for East Dry River, whose daughter Aba Kamau was sworn in on Monday as new councillor for Belmont South. Kamau said she had learnt much from watching her mother in action years before.

McClean told Newsday her advice to her daughter was to have the love of the people at the heart of her work, not to give up however hard it may get, and to pray fervently. Also present with her mother, Northern Port of Spain councillor Abena Hartley said councillors must know how their duties are set out in law.