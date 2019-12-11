What is a safe shelter in TT?

THE EDITOR: A press release on the matter of an inability by long established private shelters in TT to continue their work is so timely. This is a powerful start for the discussion on what “safe” means with regard to shelter.

Shelter is a word used in domestic architecture to recognise residential accommodation, as part of the whole domestic arena. Architects are the primary advisers for this “space solution” we call shelter.

In addition, shelter for normal families has to be different from shelter for families with abuse as a design criteria. There is an institution here called the TT Institute of Architects (TTIA) trying its best to introduce a best practice architecture for TT, even though the golden ratio of architect to population here, at one architect per 9,000 people, is too ridiculous for mention. This means that if an architect gets one brief a year, he or she has to live 9,000 years to satisfy the market need. This growing ever nine months of new births.

In spite of this serious deficit in professionalism, our case for the best in shelter development must involve the TTIA, by initiating a relationship, pro-bono, as there are some female architects working here. Modern architects, in the main, have not been exposed in their curriculums to an understanding of the dynamics surrounding family violence, domestic violence, aka, shelter violence.

Architects have to be engaged in this conversation on shelter violence and their learning can be enhanced with an evidence practice-based methodology. To put an abused person, especially one with children, in a badly designed shelter is tantamount to neglect and only exacerbates the continuation of the abuse they are running from, something an attorney must be very familiar with. Quantity without quality equals zero product.

Normal families are already being placed in inefficient shelters and all of us are living with the consequences emanating from such. Men Against Violence Against Women accepted the offer from Office of the Prime Minister (OPM), via Nipdec, to visit these shelters being provided in order to submit a bid to manage the male and one female safe houses. Needless to say, that visit revealed a massive failure to consider who the people to be housed there are going to be.

These traumatised women, men and children will be placed in safe spaces which were very unsafe. When I asked Nipdec to view the approved plans for these units, the request was never acknowledged or granted. That was some time ago and the OPM and Nipdec are still trying to get it right, without the involvement of our qualified professionals.

Even those stakeholders now, who have shelters on their own, need to have friends who can advise them on what is the best accommodation for abused people. We cannot, as trained people, put our vulnerable where they will be further abused. Fatalities arising from such action have consequences for all who participated.

A word to the wise is an encyclopedia to the unwise. Please be guided accordingly.

DONALD D BERMENT

housing specialist

domestic violence counsellor