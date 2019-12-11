US Embassy to stop taking old $100 bill Dec 13

The new $100 bill PHOTO BY SUREASH CHOLAI

Come December 16, the US Embassy in Port of Spain will only accept the new polymer $100 bills.

In a statement on Wednesday, the embassy said after December 13, only the new notes will be accepted for in-person cash payments for consular services and passport and other services.

This applies to US citizens, non-immigrant visa reciprocity, petition-based application fees and immigrant visa fees.

"Applicants are encouraged to consider paying fees via credit card during the transition period to the new polymer notes," the embassy said.

The notice does not apply to the payment of the $160 non-immigrant visa application fee, which must be paid at a Scotiabank branch before the visa interview.

As a reminder, the embassy said it does not accept online payments for this fee.