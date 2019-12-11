TT win 19 medals at Boxing Champs

TT boxers after winning 19 medals at the 2019 Caribbean Boxing Championships. - courtesy Reynold Cox Facebook page

TT took home almost 20 medals at the 2019 Caribbean Boxing Championships that concluded at the National Cycling Velodrome in Couva, on Sunday.

TT won 19 medals at the championships – eight gold, seven silver and four bronze. The local boxers, who placed first overall, were under the guidance of coaches Reynold Cox and Rawlson Dopwell.

Some of the other countries that competed at the championships were Antigua and Barbuda, Guyana, Cuba, Jamaica, Barbados, Grenada, Cayman Islands and Bahamas.

Claiming gold for TT at the event were Nyrell Hosien (56kg youth men), Blessing Waldropt (60kg youth men), Tianna Guy (57kg women), Aaron Prince (75kg men), Andrew Fermin (91kg men), Stephon Cox (69kg novice men), Tevoy Barrette (75kg novice men) and Stephanie Lazar (57kg novice women).

Winning silver were 2016 Olympian Nigel Paul in the men’s 91+ kg category and 2019 Pan American Games bronze medallist Michael Alexander, who finished second in the men’s 64kg category. Both Paul and Alexander lost to Cuban opponents with Paul losing to Herich Ruiz and Alexander falling to Jorge Moiran.

Also claiming silver were Tyrique Hosien (men’s 49kg), Jewel Lambert (men’s 51kg), Donnel Phillip (men’s 60kg), Mercel Sammy (men’s novice 91kg) and Justin Maharaj (men’s novice youth 64kg).

Getting bronze medals for TT were Anthony Joseph (men’s 56kg), Tyron Thomas (men’s 69kg), Sharika Elias (women’s novice youth 64kg) and Andell Richardson (men’s novice youth 60kg). Stephon and Nyrell won additional prizes capturing the best novice and best youth awards respectively.