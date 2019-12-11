TT U-20 women advance to semis of CAZOVA Juniors

TT U20 women volleyballers (from left) Desiree Donald,Shanice Cottoy and Kiune Fletcher. - Sherdon Pierre

TT women’s U-20 volleyball team booked their spot in Thursday’s semi-final after a commanding 3-0 victory over Curacao, on Wednesday, at the Caribbean Zonal Volleyball Association (CAZOVA) Junior tournament in Rivière-Salée, Martinique.

TT women defeated their Dutch opponents 3-0 (25:20, 25:14, 28:26) in a match-up that lasted 90 minutes and will now face United States Virgin Islands (USVI) in the semi-final on Thursday afternoon.

Leading the scorers table once again was captain and one of the tournament’s top scorers Kiune Fletcher, who contributed 18 points (11 spikes, 5 aces). She was assisted by her fellow hitter Shanice Cottoy, who added 14 points including nine spikes and Desiree Donald, who chipped in with eight.

Coach of the TT women’s team Nicholson Drakes said,” The game wasn’t as structured as it should be, the players continue to make errors at crucial times especially at the end of the game.”

Looking ahead to the semi-final, Drakes said, “I expect the team to do well against USVI, I’m not worried about anything, it’s just for them to control the game, take the instructions and we will be successful .”

Team captain Fletcher commented, “The team played relatively well compared to the two previous matches. We still have a few things to work on like keeping the momentum and not breaking down especially closer to the end of the set.

Speaking on her challengers in the next round, she said, “ They play on the same level as us in terms of power so we have to work on our passing. I have no doubt in my mind we will win that match.”

Regarding her personal achievements, thus far, in the tournament, she added, “ I’m relatively proud of myself but I couldn’t do it without my team-mates and this is what I came here to do. I’m going to university just now so I’m hoping I can wrap up more accolades and experience.” The TT Men’s U-21 will face Curacao in their semi-final match today at 6pm.