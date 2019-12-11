Troubled mom has no home after Christmas 2 husbands murdered

Rashida Attale -

How unlucky can one get – losing two husbands to murder and now facing a threat that “home” is only home until Christmas? This is the predicament Rashida Attale, 23, of San Fernando, faces. She told the Newsday she and her three children will have to spend Christmas apart. Ever since the murders of the children’s fathers, she has been looking for a place to call home. Attale is appealing to the Housing Development Corporation (HDC) for at least temporary shelter for her and her children.

She gave Newsday a heart-rending account of her troubles, which started five years ago. On June 6, 2016, Attale said, Jeremy Aden Parris, 20, father of her five-year-old daughter, was gunned down at St Clement Junction, Ste Madeleine. A man was charged with the killing.

Attale picked up the pieces and moved on with her life, falling in love again. She and Darriel Jeremy Reyes, 21, of La Romaine, had two children. They are boys, now three and two. Tragedy struck on November 23, 2018, when Reyes was shot. He died at San Fernando General Hospital. No one has been charged with the murder.

Left with three fatherless children, Attale had to take them to live with a relative. “I myself began to knock from pillar to post,” she said. Her daughter has been living with her grandmother, she said. Her three-year-old son lives with another relative, and her one-year old is living with her at another relative’s place.

“But how long can I stay by relatives? Especially when there is the fear that I might be a target of murder. I thank my relatives for keeping my children safe, but they cannot keep them any longer. I myself have to leave after Christmas. They told me that come January, I’ll have to find a home,” Attale pleaded.

On top of this predicament, she has to deal with the illness of her last child, who is being treated at Mt Hope. The one-year-old boy, Attale said, has a heart mumur. “So he’s with me. Every week I have to take him to Mt Hope hospital.

“I now from the HDC, where I applied for a house. They say it will take a few months to process. I’m appealing to the authorities to help me find a home for my children. I thank my relatives for keeping them, but I can’t stretch their generosity.”

n Anyone willing to help Attale can reach her at 283-8860 or 270 2328