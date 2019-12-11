‘Time for a woman’ Dr Denise, Davidson-Celestine eye PNM leadership

Dr Denise Tsoiafatt Angus, centre, smiles after filing her nomination papers at the PNM headquarters in Scarborough on Monday to contest the leadership of the PNM Tobago Council. PHOTO BY ELIZABETH GONZALES - ELIZABETH GONZALES

THE extensive rumours were confirmed on Monday. Dr Denise Tsoiafatt Angus and Tracy Davidson-Celestine will be challenging Kelvin Charles for the position of political leader in PNM Tobago Council internal election on January 19 next year.

Davidson-Celestine filed her nomination papers around 3.30 pm at the party's headquarters, uptown Scarborough, four hours after Angus.

Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) leader Watson Duke first dropped the bombshell on October 27 that "Dr D" – as he had called her – would be vying for PNM political leadership. Social media was also abuzz that Davidson-Celestine would throw her hat in the ring as a campaign slogan, Our Party, Our Island, Our Journey, seemed already to have been formulated for her.

Tsoiafatt Angus told the media after filing her nomination papers she is the best person to lead the party and is confident she will be successful in her second run for the position.

She said her campaign is not only about leadership but more about performance, capacity, unity and collaboration within the party.

"Therefore you give the best person for the job, and I am that person. Of course, people are saying it is indeed time for a woman, and the right woman."

When asked what is missing from the leadership of the party Angus said, "Party units feel a little disenchanted. They feel disconnected, therefore what I would bring to the table is bridging that gap, ensuring persons feel valued."

If elected she said she will ensure members feel engaged and their voices are heard.

"Everyone has a contribution to be made to this party," she said.

Tsoiafatt Angus made special mention of strengthening the women's league in Tobago because "they have a contribution to make and I will ensure that they will be included in meaningful discussions throughout my tenure."

She said the nomination process was quite smooth.

Newsday was told today was a mock nomination to ensure all candidates are ready for nomination on Monday.

Des Vignes backs Charles, Callendar

PNM Tobago Council PRO Kwesi Des Vignes is not only seeking re-election but he wants the status quo remain the same as he is endorsing Kelvin Charles and Stanford Callendar for political leader and chairmanship for another term.

Speaking to the media after filing his nomination papers, Des Vignes said he is comfortable with the work and leadership qualities of the current executive, led by Charles.

“I’m very comfortable and happy with the leadership of the organisation. I think we are on track and we are not turning back. I’m very happy with the leadership of the political leader, Kelvin Charles, and being able to learn from Stanford Callendar, that’s something that is very important to me.”

Des Vignes said under the Charles-led administration, he has grown an appreciation for the PNM, its history and where the party is today.

“I think that is something we can’t lose; both the experience and the leadership of Mr Charles and Callendar. (They) are very instrumental in this point in time for this party. I look forward to work with them beyond 2020.”

He said the pre-nomination process was decided on last minute but it was necessary to ensure there is a full and fair process leading up the January 19 internal election.

“There is no other party that I know of that has such an open nomination process in Tobago. We have some experienced persons who are sitting and have shown no partiality at all. They are very meticulous going through name by name, number by number. I think this will allow persons to participate in such a democratic process such as this. It speaks volumes about the type of party PNM is.”

Asked if this internal elections would be a clean one, Des Vignes said he anticipates that as candidates and supporters would adhere to the party’s code of conduct.

“I also hope persons won’t betray the trust of the party and the membership,” he said.