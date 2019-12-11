Tim Kee’s funeral on Monday

Former Mayor of Port of Spain and ex-TT Football Asscociation president Raymond Tim Kee.

The funeral of the late Raymond Tim Kee takes place at St Theresa’s RC Church in Woodbrook at 10 am on Monday.

The former TT Football Association (TTFA) president and Port of Spain mayor, died last Sunday at his Flagstaff home in St James. He had been ailing for some while.

His widow Natasha Babwah-Tim Kee said as the funeral programme is still being worked on, tentatively, her husband’s best friend will be one of the eulogists, as well as a member of the Tim Kee family.

Babwah-Tim Kee is expected to sing Ave Maria at the service. Pannist Len “Boogsie” Sharpe will play How Great Thou Art.

Another former football executive, Roland Forde, died on Tuesday night at the Westshore clinic in Cocorite. He was 77.

Forde, who served on the TTFA executive, was president of the Northern Football League for a number of years. He had a stroke last Wednesday. He was also a life member of the Harvard Club, and served as its treasurer for many years, as well as secretary from 2010-2017.

Forde’s death is the third to hit the football fraternity this year, the first being Oliver Camps, also a former president of the TTFA and a long-standing president of Harvard Club.

His widow Louise Forde told Newsday she is still in shock and can’t believe it.

She said Forde’s funeral will be held on December 20, at the Holy Trinity Cathedral in Port of Spain, at 9 am.

Apart from Louise, Forde leaves to mourn his two daughters Giselle Reid and Gina Lumwai, four grandchildren and four sisters. Patricia Barrow, Sybil Hogan, Jacqueline Thomas and Camille Parmassar.