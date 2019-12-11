Sat's son threatens to sue over $100 exchange

Acting secretary general of the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha Vijay Maharaj. Photo by - Roger Jacob

ACTING secretary general of the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha Vijay Maharaj, son of the late Satanarayan Maharaj, is threatening to take the State to court over the demonetisation of the $100 note in favour of new polymer notes.

In particular, he has taken issue with the time period given to citizens to exchange their paper bills for polymer ones.

The Central Bank has said after December 31, the $100 paper bills in circulation will cease to be legal tender.

However, in a pre-action protocol letter sent to the Attorney General on Thursday, attorneys for the younger Maharaj said the oppressive and disproportionate way the demonetisation exercise is being undertaken infringes on the rights of citizens to their enjoyment of property.

“While it is accepted that a bona fide change in the form of legal tender may serve a legitimate aim and may be necessary to combat the proliferation of counterfeit currency, the oppressive and disproportionate power to render the monetary value of currency, legitimately held by citizens, invalid within a paltry period of 14 days constitute an impermissible fetter on citizens right of enjoyment of property,” attorneys Rhea Khan, Jagdeo Singh, Dinesh Rambally, Kiel Taklalsingh and Stefan Ramkissoon said in the letter.

The lawyers said their client intends to challenge the decision to cancel the existing $100 bill as being an irrational, disproportionate, harsh and oppressive exercise of power.

Separate pre-action protocol letters were sent to the Finance Minister and the Governor of the Central Bank asking for an appropriate undertaking is given within 48 hours. The letter did not specify exactly what was being asked for in the interim.