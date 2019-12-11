Prison officer injured in fight with inmate

Police and prison officers are investigating reports of a fight between a prisoner and a female prison officer at the Women's Prison, Golden Grove Road, Arouca on Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators said the prison officer was on duty at around 1.30 pm when she had cause to talk to an inmate. The two got into a fight, prompting other officers to break it up and detain the inmate.

The prison officer was taken to the Arima Hospital and treated for a head wound.

Police and prison officers are continuing enquiries.