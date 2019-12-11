Police dismiss fake cellphone news

Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith, right and public information officer Supt (ag) Wayne Mystar, address the media at the Police Administration Building, Port of Spain, on Friday. PHOT BY ANGELO MARCELLE

The police issued a released on Wednesday denying reports circulated on social media that a law had been passed banning drivers from using cellphones while the engine of their vehicle was running.

The release said the rumour was that people could face a fine of $1,500 or three months' imprisonment if they were found using a cellphone while in a car with the engine on.

The police denied any such law had been passed.

The release also advised people not to spread fake messages .

The police reminded the public to stay updated with the TTPS app and also with the police Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages for accurate information on matters relating to crime and policing.

The Ministry of Works and Transport also issued a release dismissing the same claim. It said it wanted to "debunk the most recent attempts to cause public panic and hysteria by a misguided few, through the deliberate dissemination of disinformation and junk news."