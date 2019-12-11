Police arrest court security officer

THE stand-off between police and court security guards came to a head on Wednesday and now there are reports of security officers being threatened with arrest by police in the coming days for asking police officers to be scanned before they are allowed to enter the court building.

On Wednesday, an acting ASP arrested a security guard at the Mayaro magistrates' court for allegedly obstructing him in his duties after the guard tried to scan him on entry to the courthouse.

The Judiciary confirmed the incident in a statement on Thursday, saying the court security officer directed the policeman to follow procedure by walking through the scanner in order to enter the court building.

The statement said the security officer was arrested and detained for several hours at the Mayaro police station.

The Judiciary also confirmed reports by security officers at other courts being threatened with arrest.

It said these reports are of grave concern.

“The Judiciary considers it necessary to point out that the Judiciary Security Unit was formed in the year 2002 at the request of and with the support and assistance of the then Commissioner of Police and the police service as the police were no longer able to dedicate the number of police officers required to protect and man the courts.

“At that time, policies and procedures were developed jointly and continue in existence to this day,” the statement said.

It also pointed out that policies relating to the scanning of people entering court buildings without exception is accepted international best practice adopted for the safety of all court users.

It disclosed that Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith has issued a departmental order which eliminates all doubt on the procedure to be followed by police when entering court buildings.

Newsday understands that the directive to police officers is to allow themselves to be scanned by court security officers, having their bags or belongings checked and not arrest anyone for doing their duty.

“The Judiciary is grateful for the assistance and support given today by the Police Commissioner and his deputy in light of what was a most unfortunate and trying occurrence,” the statement said.

Last month, Attorney General Faris Al -Rawi denied reports that Eastern Division police were refusing to be searched by court security guards.

"It has always been part and parcel that all persons entering the court were subject to being searched, including police officers," he said.

Al-Rawi said he had spoken to a senior administrator at the court and was told the reports were untrue.

He also said the policy of searching police entering the court had been in place for some time as a result of "security threats."