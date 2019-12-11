Point Fortin councillors sworn in

Point Fortin Mayor Abdon Mason has told the borough’s newly elected councillors to put God at the heart of their decision–making, as some of the requests they will receive from burgesses will “test your patience.”He said, “I know for a fact that it’s not always going to be easy, but I know if you take your oaths seriously, you will persevere to the end and the people of Point Fortin will be better for what you have contributed.”He was speaking at the swearing–in ceremony of the 11th council of the Point Fortin Borough Corporation at the corporation’s George Street administrative building on Monday morning.Mason described the ceremony as a “joyous moment’ which brought a sense of accomplishment and pride, as it marked the culmination of a hard campaign for the PNM administration, which swept all six electoral districts.“It is a testament that the People’s National Movement always puts the best candidates before the public for consideration," he said, "and the public did agree that the best person to serve them all emerged from the PNM.”Five of the six elected councillors were returning members. There are five male councillors and one female councillor.The nomination of aldermen and the selected of a mayor is expected to take place on Wednesday.The councillors are Kwesi Thomas – Egypt Village; Kennedy Kendel Richards – Hollywood; Leslie Pascal – New Village; Byyana Fortune-John – Cap-de-ville/ Fanny Village; Rerynold Carrington – New Lands/ Mahaica; Lyndon Harris – Techier/Guapo.