New-note blues at RBC

THE EDITOR: At 8.15 am yesterday, RBC on Park Street, Port of Spain, was telling its customers it was not ready to dispense the new $100 bill.

The bank stated that if customers wanted to get money, then they had go to the ATM and withdraw the old $100 notes.

It could not give a timeframe for when the new notes would be available for distribution or available in the ATM's.

When you have been psychologically conditioned, literally overnight, that the $100 bill will be worthless by December 31, the last thing a citizen will want is existing notes from an ATM.

Additionally, contrary to the Bankers Association’s public release about the exchange of money, it seems that someone sent out fake news.

No bank, certainly not RBC, which does not deal with non-customers, and ScotiaBank, is going to exchange $10,000 for anyone, not even their own customers. Except, maybe, the one per cent.

Customers will be required to deposit their money into the system. That seems to be one of the key points of this exercise.

However, one must expect some hiccups, initially, but information must not be placed in the public domain that is not true.

LINUS F DIDIER

Mt Hope