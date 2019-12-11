Man found dead in Corinth substation

SOUTHERN Division police are investigating the death of a man found on Wednesday at a T&TEC substation in San Fernando.

A report said shortly after 6 am, passersby and residents of Corinth Road saw the body and contacted police.

The victim has been identified as Clyde Hernandez, 46, who lived at Manahambre Road, Ste Madeleine. He was unemployed.

Hernandez appeared to have taken his own life.

A female relative who identified him told police she last saw him alive at around 10 am on Tuesday.

Insp Sookdeo, Sgts Ramlogan and Maharaj together with PCs Jointe, Supersad, Nandoo and WPC Charles and other police, visited the scene.

According to the World Health Organisation, many suicides happen impulsively in moments of crisis with a breakdown in the ability to deal with life stresses, such as financial problems, relationship break-up or chronic pain and illness.

It says suicides are preventable. Measures that can be taken to prevent suicide and suicide attempts include early identification, treatment and care of people with mental and substance use disorders, chronic pain and acute emotional distress and school-based interventions.

The Health Ministry via its website, encourages people who are in crisis or considering taking their lives to contact the suicide help resource lifeline (24-hour hotline) at 645-2800. People can also ALIVE (suicide hotline) at 800-5588, 866-5433 and 220-3636.