Logos Hope comes to TT in 2020

The Logos Hope, a non-profit floating book fair, will return to TT and open its doors on January 2 at the Cruise Ship Complex, Port of Spain. -

BOOK lovers are in for a treat in the new year as the Logos Hope, a non-profit floating book fair, is returning to TT and opening its doors on January 2.

The Logos Hope last docked in Port of Spain in 2017, when more than 91,277 people visited the ship.

Newsday spoke to Gabriela Peralta, project co-ordinator of Logos Hope, on December 6. She said the ship has more than 5,000 titles for every interest, including science, sports, hobbies, academic texts, dictionaries, atlases, fiction and children's books.

One of the most popular books sold in 2017 was Gary Chapman's The Five Love Languages. Adult colouring books were also quite popular. The cost of books starts at $15.

Logos Hope will open to the public at the Cruise Ship Complex, Port of Spain from January 2-26. Opening hours are Tuesday-Saturday: 10 am-9 pm and Sundays 2 pm- 9 pm. Entrance fee is $10. Adults 65 and over and children under 12 enter for free.

On Sundays the Logos Hope's crew will perform CS Lewis' The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe. There will be two shows, at 2.30 pm and 6.30 pm. Tickets cost $40 and include the entrance fee.

The Logos Hope will be passing though the Caribbean before heading to Europe. Before the ship docks in Port of Spain it will visit St Vincent. After it leaves Trinidad on January 28, it will continue its Caribbean voyage to Bridgetown, Barbados, Montego Bay and Kingston, Jamaica and Nassau, Bahamas before heading to Europe to dock in Spain.

The Education Ministry met with representatives from the Logos Hope to co-ordinate field trips for students to visit the ship.

Education Minister Anthony Garcia said, “For many children this may not just be a field trip to a bookstore, but an opportunity to see and be a part of something that can spark a curiosity that may be expanded into a career path. Being able to be on the ship can be a memory that many children hold on to for various reasons and we want to support the creation of these memories.”

Teams from the Logos Hope will also visit schools and share information about the ship, its bookstore and the adventures of the crew.