FIU to banks, customers: Obey the law

Acting Director of the Financial Intelligence Unit Nigel Stoddard has reminded businesses and citizens of the law on declaring the source of their funds.

The reminder comes as scores of people flock to banks and other financial institutions hoping to exchange their paper $100 bills for the polymer notes.

The paper bills will no longer be legal tender from December 31.

The purpose of introducing the new notes in such a short period, according to National Security Minister Stuart Young, is to flush out money launderers, counterfeiters and other criminals who deal in cash.

The Senate had a special sitting last Saturday to change the law, which will allow the change from paper to polymer to be made within 14 days and not the previously stipulated three months.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Stoddard said financial institutions and listed businesses are required by law and regulations, namely the Proceeds and Crime Act, Chap. 11:27 and the Anti-Terrorism Act, Chap. 12:07, to ask all customers to provide information on their source of funds.

He added that financial institutions and listed businesses are also mandated to identify their customers by name, address, occupation and nationality, with valid government-issued identification.

“The public is asked to note that additionally, business customers are required to provide the certificate and articles of incorporation, continuance or certificate of registration of the business entity, information on the identity of directors, beneficial owners, substantial shareholders, audited/management accounts and other relevant information. Customers are also required to state the purpose of the proposed business relationship or transaction and the sources of all their funds.”