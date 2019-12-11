Dry seasonwarning butno word onWASA plans

THE EDITOR: The TT Meteorological Services and the Office of Disaster Preparedness Management (ODPM) were recently on television advising citizens to brace for “drought type” conditions come the 2020 dry season, partly due to present levels at the reservoirs now way below normal.

A few days later both WASA officials and the Minister of Public Utilities were again warning citizens of the harsh conditions that can be expected in the 2020 dry season. We were advised to purchase more water tanks and insure that household fire insurance policies are up to date.

There was however no announcement on what is being, or will be, done to help avert this situation, except to ask citizens to continue to conserve water that is already not available in most areas on a regular basis.

There is also no mention of WASA looking at construction of storage facilities outside the normal catchment areas or what can be done in the shortest possibly time to trap some of the runoff water that continues to flood the country.

The answer will no doubt be a lack of funds to build anything but funds are always available to finance construction we really don’t need at this time.

Of what use will be the highways, walkovers – that are only sometimes – more ports, industrial parks – when businesses are closing daily – and under-equipped hospitals when there is a lack of clean water for day-to-day living?

The one possible positive out of all this is to hold on to your water hose as it may be a collector’s item for future generations.

C PETERS

via e-mail