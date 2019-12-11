Drugs, phones found in prison sweep

Prison officers found and confiscated marijuana, cell phones, sim cards and other items when the searched the Golden Grove remand facility in Arouca on Tuesday.

Sources said a prison officer on duty on the eastern side of the facility a around 9.40 am found a plastic bag full of marijuana.

He reported it to senior prison officers who co-ordinated a search with K-9 prison dogs in a part of the facility known as the "cow pen," which led to the discovery of bags containing 55 cigarettes, ten sim cards, a cellphone and batteries.

Prison officers are continuing enquiries .