Defence Force pushing hard in Panorama prelims

MUSICAL ECSTASY: Members of the Roadblock Steel Orchestra appear to be high on the music during judging for the preliminary round on Tuesday. PHOTO BY SUREASH CHOLAI in prelims of Panaorama small band competition playing in the dag of the Queen 's Park Savannah on Tuesday night (10-12-19) . PJOTO SUREASH CHOLAI - SUREASH CHOLAI

GARY CARDINEZ

The TT Defence Force Steel Orchestra came out in full force to defend their title in the Conventional Single Pan Panorama preliminary round at Desperadoes panyard, Tragarete Road, Port of Spain, last Tuesday evening.

They were the final band of the evening and they took a very long time to get started, much to the displeasure of the chairman of the Northern region, Desire Meyers. Apparently the force was too much, as at the end of the official count, it was discovered there were 63 players. The maximum number of players in this category is 60.

This caused an undue delay and the judges were made to sit in the maxi taxi much longer than was necessary while the situation was rectified the.

The Defence Force Steel Orchestra pulled the largest crowd over the two night period and the Military Police were on hand to keep anxious supporters at bay.

The band aptly chose Gabby’s Government Boots as its tune of choice and when the players took the count from arranger Duvone Stewart, they started with a fanfare. The players in the front line were all excited but the vibes were missing. The band went over the allotted eight minutes, which could cost them some points.

The evening started at Belmont 5th Dimension Steel Orchestra in St Francois Valley Road, Belmont where quite a few members of the community, some with babes in arms came out to support their band. The 40-member band played No Weapon as arranged by Hanif Goodridge.

The next stop was at St Margaret's Lane, Belmont, where St Margaret’s Super Stars Steel Orchestra awaited the judges. This band was well prepared. They handed out flyers with the names of the song (Trouble in the Morning), the singer and producer, the arranger, Sheldon Peters, the manager and captain, as well as the tuner.

Their front line included guitar pans, double seconds and tenors spread quite wide. The band of youths sounded well rehearsed and played the arrangement on point to the satisfaction of their supporters.l.

Interestingly Roadblock Steel Orchestra, which operated under adverse conditions in the Queen’s Park Savannah gave a very good performance of Dejean Cain’s arrangement of Savannah Grass. The 16-year-old arranger chose Carlan Harewood as his drill master who produced a well executed, clean, clear sound of the arrangement. The band was 51 members strong.

The judging in the Northern Region continued on Wednesday evening for the final five steel orchestras, while the orchestras in the Eastern Region will face the judges starting tonight.