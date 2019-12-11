CoP tells police: Obey court security rules

CoP Gary Griffith - ANGELO MARCELLE

The day after a senior police officer arrested a security guard at the Mayaro Magistrates' Court who wanted him to go through a scanner, Police Commissioner Gary Griffith is urging all police officers to comply with security guards assigned to various courts.

In a media release on Wednesday, Griffith said he met with Chief Justice Ivor Archie and discussed the incident, in which the security guard was detained for hours and eventually released.

As a result of that confrontation between police and security guards, the release said, Griffith handed down a departmental order instructing police, whether in or out of uniform, to comply with court security.

"Commissioner Griffith says the courts have full authority on their operations so, for the avoidance of doubt, there must be full compliance which includes, but shall not be limited to, police officers complying with the guidance by the court, security officers to walk through the scanners, to be scanned, police officers submitting to be scanned by handheld devices, as well as placing their belongings through the conveyor stand to be scanned."

Policewere also told that under no circumstances were they to arrest court security officers when asked to comply with court security rules.

The release also said if the police suspected criminal misconduct on the part of the court security, they should submit a report to their divisional

commanders within 24 hours.

The commander will then appoint an investigator to continue inquiries and report to the regional assistant commissioner (ACP) for onward transmission to the deputy commissioner of police operations.

The release said, "Every effort must be made to complete the investigation in the shortest possible time so that a determination can be made by the Deputy Commissioner of Police.

The release also cautioned officers that if they did not comply to these regulations they would be subject to disciplinary action.