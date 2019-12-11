Call theelection

THE EDITOR: From the day the PNM took office it has blamed the UNC for anything negative. No money, no water, poor healthcare. You name it, the UNC was the bobolee, the whipping boy.

Even now near the end of the PNM’s term the UNC takes the credit for all non-conformances under the sun and in the rain.

After the local government elections results, is the PNM still blaming the UNC? It should.

Do the right thing. Call the general election before Carnival.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town