AWOL teacher sworn in as T/puna councillor

I SWEAR: Richard Rampersad takes the oath as he is sworn-in as a councillor on Tuesday at the Tunapuna/Piarco Regional Corporation. -

The UNC councillor who took leave from his job as a teacher without the needed approval was sworn in on Tuesday as a councillor at the Tunapuna Regional Corporation.

Richard Rampersad, whose absence from his form one art class is still being investigated by the Education Ministry, solemnly swore that he is "qualified to hold such office" and will "duly and faithfully fulfil the duties of such office without fear or favour, partiality or ill-will."



In an e-mail to his principal, Rampersad said he was sick and promised to “drop off a medical.”

To date, the medical certificate has not been submitted.

Text messages to his colleagues said he was sick and could not be at school from November 11-December 4.

November 11 was nomination day and December 4 was two days after the local government elections.

Rampersad, was elected councillor for the St Augustine South/Piarco/ St Helena region.

Ten days into his absence, Rampersad had not submitted any documentation from any medical professional about his illness, even while telling colleagues he had been diagnosed with a mental illness – anxiety – in 2016.

Mental illness excludes sufferers from holding public office according to the Municipal Corporations Act. Section 11:8 (c) says a person is disqualified from being a councillor if he or she is mentally ill as defined by the Mental Health Act.

That act defines the mentally ill as a person who is suffering from such a disorder of mind that he requires care, supervision, treatment and control, or any of them, for his own protection or welfare or for the protection or welfare of others.

The day after Newsday published an article about Rampersad’s illness and his absence from school while campaigning, he applied for no-pay leave to cover the same period.

Permission to take that leave is still pending and is part of the Education Ministry's probe into Rampersad's absence. The requested date for the no-pay leave to end was December 4.

To date Rampersad has not returned to school and no official documentation was given to the school to cover his absence.

Teachers are given 14 days' sick leave and 14 days' occasional leave a year, as well as their vacation leave.

Asked on November 21 if he had taken sick leave to contest the election, Rampersad said no. But he added: “I am on sick leave because I am medically unfit to do a job, so I am on sick leave, but I am also a candidate in the local government election.”

Asked how he could be too sick to teach, but well enough to be a councillor if elected, Rampersad said then: “My current ailment is a temporary thing, so once I go through the time and recover, I will be back up in full swing to do both jobs.”

Newsday was told another teacher tested and graded Rampersad’s art class.

