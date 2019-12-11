Arouca teen shot

Stock photo

An 18-year-old Arouca man is being treated for gunshot wounds he suffered when the car in which he was travelling in was shot at on Tuesday night.

Police said Dwight Yorke of Bon Air, sat in the passenger side seat of a black Nissan B15 which was travelling along Pope Avenue, Arima, at around 8.40 pm when a man at the side of the road began shooting at the car.

Yorke was hit twice in his back and once in his waist.

The driver took Yorke to the hospital, where he had emergency surgery and was listed in stable condition.

Police were called to the scene and found six spent shells.

Arouca CID are continuing enquiries.