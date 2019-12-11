AG: Almost 5,000 on remand for weed, billions spent 'Male' plants specification removed

Marijuana

ATTORNEY General Faris Al-Rawi said in the past five years, almost 5,000 people have been incarcerated and billions spent on them while on remand.

He was piloting debate on the Dangerous Drugs (Amendment) Bill and the Cannabis Control Bill (which were debated simultaneously) in the House on Wednesday.

He reported that from 2008-2018 there were 85,000 cannabis cases (about 7,500-8,500 per year), which was a significant number. He said of these cases, almost 85 per cent were for simple possession while trafficking was about 12-14 per cent and cultivation and gathering were 0.6 per cent and 0.2 per cent respectively.

He described as "alarming" the fact that from 2014-2019, 4,694 people were arrested for possession, could not access bail and were put on remand.

"It is a staggering number."

Al-Rawi recalled that he had reported the average cost of keeping someone on remand was between $15,000 and $25,000 a month, and therefore from 2014-2019 billions had been spent on people on remand for simple possession. He said the vast majority of those remanded were aged18-35 or 35-50, and stressed that they were kept with hardened, serious criminals.

He said the ethnic distribution for 2014 showed 352 African, 185 mixed, 124 East Indian, three Hispanic and zero Asian. He added the distribution was equal between people from urban and rural areas.

He reported of the 146,000 cases annually in the magistracy, approximately 8,500 were for cannabis, whether possession, trafficking, cultivation or gathering.

He explained that 104,000 cases would be removed for motor vehicle and road traffic cases, 26,000 more for preliminary enquiry, and about 8,000 for possession of marijuana. That would leave only about 8,000 cases a year for the country's 43 magistrates and 12 courts, which was a huge reduction from 146,000.

Al-Rawi also announced that following public critique, the "male" specification of the allocation of four cannabis plants per household had been removed. He added that both male and female cannabis plants were necessary for cultivation.